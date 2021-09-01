Powerledger Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (POWR)

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Powerledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000686 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Powerledger has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Powerledger has a total market cap of $156.15 million and approximately $42.13 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Powerledger Coin Profile

Powerledger is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger's total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Powerledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

