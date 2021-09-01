PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,368,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,138 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of PPG Industries worth $232,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 66.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

PPG traded down $2.79 on Wednesday, hitting $156.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,847. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.95 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

