PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Price Up 0.1%

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.90 and last traded at C$13.84. Approximately 324,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 527,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.82.

PSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.10.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 44.79.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.91%.

About PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

