Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Short Interest Update

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 276,500 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PFC stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.08. 135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,913. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.50. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFC. Raymond James increased their target price on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.