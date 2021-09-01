Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Position Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,352 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Premier worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Premier during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 109.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier alerts:

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $38.77.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.