Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Hits New 52-Week High at $169.90

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 169.90 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 169.40 ($2.21), with a volume of 425831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.50 ($2.20).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHP. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.40) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 162.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 154.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. The stock has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

About Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

