Private Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,243 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 22,393 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 26.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,543 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 58.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 532,265 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $53,714,000 after acquiring an additional 196,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKAM. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.48. 42,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,438. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.26 and its 200 day moving average is $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

