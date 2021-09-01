Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $8.47 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,726 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.72. 21,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

