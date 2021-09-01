Private Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,761 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,000. Adobe makes up 2.1% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $261,710,000 after purchasing an additional 62,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 542,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,748 shares of the software company’s stock worth $128,108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 81,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $665.86. 51,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,104. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $667.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $619.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

