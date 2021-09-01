Private Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.47. 230,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,528. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The firm has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.38.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

