Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PRVA opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $50.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $8,776,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $13,586,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,260,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

