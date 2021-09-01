Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Down 16.5% in August

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dawson James assumed coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 735,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 129,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Profire Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Profire Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 192,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Profire Energy by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 472,745 shares in the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PFIE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. 80,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,298. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $54.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.35. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.74.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.