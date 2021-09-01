Project Pai (PAI) Price Up 37.5% Over Last Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Project Pai has traded up 37.5% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $43.57 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00120476 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00026744 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,771,064,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,567,973,889 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

