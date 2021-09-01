Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,510,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 368,463 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 2.8% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Prologis worth $419,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

PLD stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.79. 3,491,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,366. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

