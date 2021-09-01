ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIS) Stock Price Down 1.3%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIS)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.53. Approximately 7,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 51,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95.

