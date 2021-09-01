Public Index Network (PIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.15 Million

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and $34,919.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00066294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00137212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00160233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.14 or 0.07595714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,702.97 or 0.99843419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.23 or 0.01021406 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

