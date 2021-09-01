Public Mint Market Capitalization Hits $2.72 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Public Mint has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $98,235.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00061770 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000674 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

