Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $326.81

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $326.81 and last traded at $326.77, with a volume of 3926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $323.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,620,000 after acquiring an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

