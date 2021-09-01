Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Tops One Day Volume of $60.91 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for $1.81 or 0.00003714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $468.28 million and $60.91 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00066294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00137212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00160233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.14 or 0.07595714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,702.97 or 0.99843419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.23 or 0.01021406 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

