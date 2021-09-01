PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. boosted their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

PVH opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day moving average of $106.64.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in PVH by 2,934.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 163,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 158,479 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PVH by 2.2% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 106,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in PVH by 107.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 114,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

