Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Generac Holdings Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generac in a report released on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.99. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.53.

GNRC stock opened at $436.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $458.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Generac by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Generac by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $4,202,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Generac by 1,002.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

