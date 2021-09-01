Qbao (QBT) Price Up 1.8% This Week

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Qbao has a market cap of $513,647.56 and approximately $31,119.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qbao has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000053 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Buying and Selling Qbao

