Qcash (QC) Market Capitalization Achieves $71.17 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $71.17 million and $372.06 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00067692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00135087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00160934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.77 or 0.07434824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,732.35 or 1.00874065 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.40 or 0.01004754 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

