QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Trading 79.3% Higher

QDM International Inc. (OTCMKTS:QDMI) traded up 79.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $0.45. 3,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,677% from the average session volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.

About QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI)

QDM International, Inc provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

