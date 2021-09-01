QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Short Interest Update

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 4,790,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on QGEN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cheuvreux cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,196. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 87.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 321,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 150,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 61.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,372,000 after acquiring an additional 350,613 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 133.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 28,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 580,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

