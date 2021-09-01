QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,191 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,423,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,635. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.78. The company has a market capitalization of $165.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

