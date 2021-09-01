Quant (QNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.24 Billion

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and $42.94 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $185.64 or 0.00372598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001540 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.93 or 0.01324531 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

