Quantstamp Hits Market Capitalization of $37.00 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $37.00 million and $3.14 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00130853 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $411.63 or 0.00852321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00049458 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.