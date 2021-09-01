Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT) were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.47 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 2,524,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 16,275,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.01 million and a P/E ratio of -7.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.22.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (LON:QBT)

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

