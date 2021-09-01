Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $15.00 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,615.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.75 or 0.07781013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.21 or 0.01339513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.90 or 0.00372100 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00140802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.59 or 0.00620364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.14 or 0.00378767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.39 or 0.00352551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,769,154 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

