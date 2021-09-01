Quark Market Cap Hits $8.62 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 57% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and $1,488.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quark has traded up 45.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,869,356 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

