Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Raised to $168.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $144.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s previous close.

DGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

Shares of DGX opened at $152.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.23. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $106.54 and a 52-week high of $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

