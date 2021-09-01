Quiztok Market Cap Tops $26.38 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $26.38 million and $1.28 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

QTCON is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,637,671,363 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

