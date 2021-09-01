Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,707 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 119,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,958,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,185,741.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 868,534 shares of company stock valued at $11,628,052 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.