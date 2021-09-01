Qutoutiao (QTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 7th.
Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.11 million for the quarter.
Shares of Qutoutiao stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Qutoutiao has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.69.
Separately, lowered Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
About Qutoutiao
Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. Its principal activity is to operate through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, and Quduopai. The Quduopai is a mobile application, which allows users to create, upload and view video content through mobile phones. The Qutoutiao focuses on humor, stories and other light entertainment content that delights and inspire.
