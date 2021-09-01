Qutoutiao (QTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 7th.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.11 million for the quarter.

Shares of Qutoutiao stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Qutoutiao has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qutoutiao stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) by 8,144.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Qutoutiao were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, lowered Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. Its principal activity is to operate through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, and Quduopai. The Quduopai is a mobile application, which allows users to create, upload and view video content through mobile phones. The Qutoutiao focuses on humor, stories and other light entertainment content that delights and inspire.

