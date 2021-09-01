Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Up 2% This Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $650,736.62 and $10.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

