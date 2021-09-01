Radix Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Radix coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $78.11 million and $1.62 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00059959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00129798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00835365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00048783 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

EXRD is a coin. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

