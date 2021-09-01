Rainicorn (RAINI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $161,479.00

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0587 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $26.45 million and approximately $161,479.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00065216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00134118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.76 or 0.00159262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.65 or 0.07674823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,532.44 or 1.00154735 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.62 or 0.00994048 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

