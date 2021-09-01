Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ:RANI) Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 8th

Rani Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RANI) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, September 8th. Rani Therapeutics had issued 6,666,667 shares in its initial public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $73,333,337 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During Rani Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Rani Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

