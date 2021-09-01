Rapids (RPD) Price Hits $0.0370 on Exchanges

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $394,088.39 and $66,662.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 108.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

Rapids is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

