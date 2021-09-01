Raymond James Boosts NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Price Target to C$10.00

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

CVE GRA traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.10. The company had a trading volume of 212,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,935. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of C$1.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.03. The firm has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a P/E ratio of -79.69.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

