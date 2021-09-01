Raymond James Reiterates C$13.50 Price Target for Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) received a C$13.50 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BDT. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “$10.00” rating and set a C$11.50 target price (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.75.

Shares of TSE BDT traded up C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.03. 158,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,866. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.03. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$5.92 and a twelve month high of C$10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

