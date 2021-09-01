Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Gap Up to $17.55

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $18.39. Realogy shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 4,790 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Get Realogy alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,291,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,142,000 after buying an additional 2,155,423 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 1,215.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after buying an additional 1,102,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,092,000 after buying an additional 1,028,821 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,128,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 219.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 682,473 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.