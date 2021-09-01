Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/18/2021 – AbCellera Biologics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

8/16/2021 – AbCellera Biologics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

8/15/2021 – AbCellera Biologics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

8/13/2021 – AbCellera Biologics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – AbCellera Biologics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

8/2/2021 – AbCellera Biologics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

7/29/2021 – AbCellera Biologics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

7/21/2021 – AbCellera Biologics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

7/14/2021 – AbCellera Biologics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $144,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,653,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

