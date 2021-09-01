Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: SDF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €8.60 ($10.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/13/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.75 ($16.18) price target on by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/13/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/13/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/13/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/12/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €12.70 ($14.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/12/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/3/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/21/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €12.70 ($14.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/19/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/14/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €12.70 ($14.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/12/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/9/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €8.20 ($9.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of ETR:SDF traded down €0.03 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €12.07 ($14.20). The company had a trading volume of 796,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a twelve month high of €13.35 ($15.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.46.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

