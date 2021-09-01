Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 32,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 47,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -1.40.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRT)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

