ReddCoin (RDD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $568,595.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $101.72 million and approximately $568,595.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,390.14 or 1.00296953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00052575 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $476.59 or 0.00987813 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.85 or 0.00490913 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.89 or 0.00370788 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00066637 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004878 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

