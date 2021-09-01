RedFOX Labs 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.38 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0733 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $96.11 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.16 or 0.00305896 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.00155077 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.91 or 0.00185990 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002223 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RFOX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

