Regis Resources Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:RRL)

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

In other news, insider Jim Beyer 37,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

