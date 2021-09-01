Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,430 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Relx (LON:REL) received a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) target price on Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,189 ($28.60) on Wednesday. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,199 ($28.73). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,076.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,923.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.34. The firm has a market cap of £42.33 billion and a PE ratio of 31.73.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

